PaiPear Stationery Glasgow - The UK's First Dedicated Mini Zine Press
Creative folded print on premium cardstock, from mini zines and gatefolds to unique gifts
Creative folded print on premium cardstock, from mini zines and gatefolds to unique gifts
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filler@godaddy.com
Whether you're printing a mini zine, folded marketing materials, event stationery or something completely original, we keep the process straightforward.
We specialise in premium cardstock printing with a focus on creative folded formats that many printers don't offer.
From gatefolds and Z-folds to our signature 8 page mini zines, every product is printed with care on carefully selected paper stocks.
To make ordering easier, we've separated our products into simple listings so you can build exactly what you need.
Choose from:
No confusing packages. No unnecessary extras. Just high quality printing, clever folded formats and products you'll be proud to share.
Made wi' care. For folks, for planet, for pennies.
Eco, Ethical & Affordable: PaiPear is for people who want something a bit different.
You'll feel right at home here if you:
Whether you're ordering one special project or printing for your business, event or organisation, my aim is always the same: to make the process simple, affordable and produce something you're genuinely proud to hand to someone else.
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